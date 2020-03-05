E. Michigan looks to sweep Toledo

Eastern Michigan (16-14, 6-11) vs. Toledo (15-15, 7-10)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo seeks revenge on Eastern Michigan after dropping the first matchup in Ypsilanti. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Eagles shot 46 percent from the field while holding Toledo’s shooters to just 37.5 percent en route to a 61-57 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Boubacar Toure, Ty Groce and Noah Morgan have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has had his hand in 44 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 15-9 when it scores at least 63.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Michigan’s Thomas Binelli has attempted 167 3-pointers and connected on 30.5 percent of them, and is 13 for 44 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.3 percent of all possessions, the sixth-best rate in the country. Toledo has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17 percent through 30 games (ranking the Rockets 303rd among Division I teams).