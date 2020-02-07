E. Illinois seeks revenge on Morehead St.

Morehead State (12-12, 6-5) vs. Eastern Illinois (11-12, 4-7)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois seeks revenge on Morehead State after dropping the first matchup in Morehead. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Eagles shot 48 percent from the field while limiting Eastern Illinois to just 41.8 percent en route to a three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.9 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Panthers are 5-12 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

FLOOR SPACING: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 159 3-pointers and connected on 35.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season and just 8.7 times per game over their last three games.