E. Illinois seeks revenge on Austin Peay

Austin Peay (19-9, 13-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (13-14, 6-9)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over Eastern Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Clarksville. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Governors shot 54 percent from the field en route to the 68-64 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 29.9 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 19-4 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: The Panthers are 6-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 7-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Governors are 10-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 9-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 77.6 points per game. The Governors have averaged 80.7 points per game over their last three games.