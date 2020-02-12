E. Illinois looks for home win vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-19, 3-9) vs. Eastern Illinois (12-12, 5-7)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Lantz Arena. The last victory for the Cougars at Eastern Illinois was a 72-64 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 73.7 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38.7 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 35.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over the past three games.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last five road games, scoring 67.2 points, while allowing 79.2 per game.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s defense has forced 13.9 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.