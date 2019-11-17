E. Illinois battles Indiana-Northwest

Indiana-Northwest vs. Eastern Illinois (1-2)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be taking on the Red Hawks of NAIA program Indiana-Northwest. Eastern Illinois is coming off a 98-34 home win against Chicago State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: George Dixon has averaged 13 points and nine rebounds this year for Eastern Illinois. Deang Deang is also a primary contributor, with 12 points per game.DOMINANT DIXON: In three appearances this season, the Panthers’ George Dixon has shot 61.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois went 6-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers offense put up 69.9 points per matchup across those 12 games.