Duquesne squares up against Marshall

Duquesne (10-1) vs. Marshall (5-7)

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss on Sunday. Marshall lost 88-80 at Northern Iowa, while Duquesne fell 77-68 to UAB.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey has averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Jarrod West has put up 14.3 points and 2.8 steals. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Marshall is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 32.8 percent of them, and is 14 for 35 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Duquesne defense has held opponents to just 59.8 points per game, the 20th-lowest in Division I. Marshall has allowed an average of 73.4 points through 12 games (ranked 218th, nationally).