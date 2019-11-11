Duquesne hosts Lamar

Lamar (2-0) vs. Duquesne (1-0)

Coach Scott Lang Court, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar and Duquesne both look to put winning streaks together . Lamar won easily 106-61 over Arlington Baptist on Friday. Duquesne is coming off a 94-67 win over Princeton on Tuesday.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE ATWOOD: T.J. Atwood has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Cardinals gave up 77.8 points per game while scoring 70.8 per contest. Duquesne went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and allowing 71.2 per game in the process.