Duquesne downs VMI 77-61 behind 22 points from Lewis (Nov 14, 2017)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Lewis II scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, the Dukes scored 27 points off of 24 Keydets turnovers, and Duquesne beat VMI 77-61 on Tuesday night.

Tarin Smith added 21 points, Rene Castro-Caneddy had 14, and Eric Williams Jr. grabbed nine rebounds for Duquesne (2-0), which never trailed and outscored VMI 30-22 in the paint.

Lewis II capped Duquesne’s opening 10-3 run with a 3-pointer and the Dukes led by as many as 16 en route to a 44-29 halftime lead after a 10-0 spurt in which Castro-Caneddy hit a 3 and Lewis added two more. Lewis scored 17 points with four 3s in the half.

VMI cut its deficit to 58-51 on Tyler Creammer’s jumper with 9:38 to play, but Smith’s jumper sparked a 9-3 run and the Dukes pulled ahead 67-54.

Jordan Ratliffe scored 14 points, Keith Smith and Creammer had 13 apiece, and Bubba Parham added 12 for VMI (0-2), which lost its season opener 102-67 to North Carolina State on Friday.