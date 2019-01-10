Duncan scores 11 to lead Vermont over Maine 73-49

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Robin Duncan posted 11 points as Vermont rolled past Maine 73-49 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Lamb had 11 points for Vermont (12-4, 2-0 America East Conference). Samuel Dingba added three blocks.

Sergio El Darwich had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears (2-15, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Isaiah White added 10 points. Andrew Fleming had five assists.

Vermont faces Hartford (7-8) at home on Saturday. Maine plays Albany (5-11, 0-1) on the road on Saturday.