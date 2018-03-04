Duke’s Bagley, UVa’s Bennett earn top awards from ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s player and rookie of the year.

The ACC announced its all-conference and individual award-winners Sunday as selected by a panel that included the 15 head coaches and 42 media members.

Virginia’s Tony Bennett was selected coach of the year after guiding the Cavaliers to a No. 1 ranking and the top seed in this week’s ACC Tournament.

Bagley, who leads the league in scoring and rebounding, joined Duke’s Jahlil Okafor in 2015 as the only players in league history to win both awards in the same season. He was joined on the all-ACC team by Boston College’s Jerome Robinson, North Carolina’s Luke Maye and Joel Berry II and Virginia’s Kyle Guy.

