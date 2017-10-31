Duke preview capsule

Duke

Last season: 28-9, lost to South Carolina in NCAA Tournament second round

Nickname: Blue Devils

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

Who’s gone: G Luke Kennard, G Frank Jackson, G Matt Jones, F Jayson Tatum, F Harry Giles, F Amile Jefferson, C Chase Jeter

Who’s back: G Grayson Allen averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, F Marques Bolden averaged 1.5 points in 6.5 minutes per game.

Who’s new: F Marvin Bagley III started college a year early and Duke unretired Danny Ferry’s No. 35 jersey to give to him; G Gary Trent Jr. is the son of the ”Shaq of the MAC” at Ohio University who played nearly a decade in the NBA; F Wendell Carter Jr. was rated as the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit by multiple evaluation services.

The Skinny: Duke loaded up on potential one-and-done freshmen – players who likely could enter the draft after one season in Durham – for the third time in four years to replace the three they lost to the pros during the offseason. Duke is traditionally a perimeter-oriented program, but the strength of this team will be on the interior and the Blue Devils will go as far as Bagley and Carter can carry them.

