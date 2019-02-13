Dugan scores 26 to lead W. Michigan past N. Illinois 76-74

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Seth Dugan had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Western Michigan snapped its 10-game losing streak, narrowly beating Northern Illinois 76-74 on Tuesday night.

Michael Flowers had 14 points for Western Michigan (7-17, 1-10 Mid-American Conference). Jared Printy added 13 points. Kawanise Wilkins had nine rebounds for the home team.

Eugene German had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (12-13, 5-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Dante Thorpe added 14 points and five steals. Lacey James had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Western Michigan plays Kent State at home on Thursday. Northern Illinois takes on Bowling Green at home on Saturday.