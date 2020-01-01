DuBose, HBU host Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (3-10, 2-0) vs. Houston Baptist (0-10, 0-1)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Eddy Kayouloud and Central Arkansas will face Ian DuBose and Houston Baptist. The sophomore Kayouloud has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. DuBose, a junior, is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston Baptist’s DuBose has averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 17.6 points. For the Bears, Kayouloud has averaged 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Rylan Bergersen has put up 14 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: DuBose has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last three games. DuBose has accounted for 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Central Arkansas has lost its last eight road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 99.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has an assist on 45 of 89 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three outings while Central Arkansas has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked fifth in all of Division I with an average of 78.8 possessions per game.