Towson (13-11, 7-5) vs. Drexel (13-11, 6-5)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel seeks revenge on Towson after dropping the first matchup in Towson. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Tigers shot 56.9 percent from the field while holding Drexel’s shooters to just 44.8 percent on their way to an 89-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: This will be a homecoming game for Tigers sophomore Allen Betrand, who’s putting up 14.2 points this season. Brian Fobbs has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. On the other bench, James Butler has averaged 13.4 points and 12 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 15 points and 5.1 assists.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 71.4 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Butler has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 26 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK SCORING: Drexel has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.4 points while giving up 57.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Towson and Drexel are ranked at the top of the CAA when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Tigers are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 31.9, while the Dragons are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4.