Drexel looks to sweep JMU

James Madison (9-13, 2-9) vs. Drexel (12-11, 5-5)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison seeks revenge on Drexel after dropping the first matchup in Harrisonburg. The teams last played on Jan. 11, when the Dragons shot 45 percent from the field while limiting James Madison to just 35.6 percent en route to a 78-71 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has accounted for 47 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 34 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: James Madison’s Banks has attempted 157 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 16 of 42 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69.5 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Drexel has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is rated second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.