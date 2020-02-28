Drexel looks to end streak vs Charleston

Drexel (13-17, 6-11) vs. College of Charleston (16-13, 10-7)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks to extend Drexel’s conference losing streak to seven games. Drexel’s last CAA win came against the James Madison Dukes 78-67 on Feb. 6. College of Charleston is coming off an 80-71 win at home over Delaware in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Cougars are 10-13 when opponents score more than 63 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: College of Charleston’s Brevin Galloway has attempted 190 3-pointers and connected on 36.3 percent of them, and is 12 of 36 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the country. The Drexel defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 323rd among Division I teams).