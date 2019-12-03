Drexel hosts Princeton

Princeton (1-5) vs. Drexel (4-4)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel goes up against Princeton in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Princeton beat Bucknell by 10, while Drexel is coming off of an 85-60 loss to Maryland-Baltimore County.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: James Butler is averaging a double-double (13.9 points and 11.5 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Dragons. Complementing Butler is Zach Walton, who is putting up 12.9 points per game. The Tigers are led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.AWESOME ARIRIGUZOH: In six appearances this season, Princeton’s Aririguzoh has shot 60 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Drexel has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Drexel has an assist on 61 of 87 field goals (70.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Princeton has assists on 26 of 76 field goals (34.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Princeton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the nation. The Drexel defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).