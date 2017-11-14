Drammeh, Purchase lead Hawaii to 72-67 OT win over Troy (Nov 13, 2017)

HONOLULU (AP) Sherriff Drammeh had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists and Jack Purchase added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to help Hawaii beat Troy 72-67 in overtime Monday night to win the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Gibson Johnson also had 12 points and eight rebounds and Brocke Stepteau scored 10 points, including a 3-pointer in overtime that gave Hawaii (3-0) the lead for good.

Neither team scored in overtime until Stepteau’s 3 with 2:46 to play. Jordon Varnado answered with a layup 15 seconds later but Troy (1-2) didn’t make another field goal, Mike Thomas answered with a layup on the other end and two free throws by Drammeh with 15 seconds left sealed it.

Varnado led the Trojans with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Wesley Person added 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Purchase hit a jumper to give Hawaii, which led by as many as 15, a 61-50 lead with five minutes left in regulation, but the Rainbow Warriors missed five consecutive field-goal attempts and the front end of a 1-and-1 as Troy closed the second half on a 12-1 run, capped by a Varnado 3 with five seconds to go.

