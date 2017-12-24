Drammeh, Johnson help Hawaii beat Davidson 79-71 (Dec 23, 2017)

HONOLULU (AP) Sheriff Drammeh scored a career-high 22 points and Gibson Johnson tied his career best with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead Hawaii to a 79-71 win over Davidson on Saturday night in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic.

Leland Green hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and Jack Purchase scored 10 for Hawaii (8-3).

Drammeh scored eight points during a 17-2 run, capped by his 3-pointer, that gave Hawaii a 12-point lead fewer than eight minutes in and the Rainbow Warriors led the rest of the way. Green hit a 3 to make it 40-32 at the break.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored six points in the first four-plus minutes of the second half to help Davidson trim its deficit to 48-45, but Johnson converted a 3-point play to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the lead back to 12 points when he hit two free throws with 13:29 to play. The Wildcats trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

Peyton Aldridge led Davidson (4-6) with 23 points, but was 7-of-21 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats will play Akron in the seventh-place game, and the Rainbow Warriors will play Princeton in the fifth-place game, on Monday.