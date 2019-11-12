Drake squares off against Kansas City

Kansas City (1-1) vs. Drake (1-1)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Drake look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Drake lost 81-59 to Cincinnati on Monday, while Kansas City came up short in a 69-51 game at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Drake’s Anthony Murphy has averaged 12 points and five rebounds while D.J. Wilkins has put up 11.5 points and four rebounds. For the Roos, Brandon McKissic has averaged 16 points and two steals while Javan White has put up 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two blocks.MIGHTY MCKISSIC: McKissic has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.