Drake, Northeastern meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

Northeastern (3-3) vs. Drake (4-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Drake will meet in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Drake lost 67-59 to Miami in its most recent game, while Northeastern fell 74-62 against South Alabama in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Drake’s Roman Penn has averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 assists and two steals while Liam Robbins has put up 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. For the Huskies, Jordan Roland has averaged 26.8 points while Tyson Walker has put up 11.7 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Penn has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have logged assists on exactly 50.6 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 75.3 points per game.