Drake looks to extend streak vs Indiana St.

Drake (15-6, 5-3) vs. Indiana State (11-8, 4-4)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana State. Drake has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Sycamores. Indiana State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 84-60 win.

STEPPING UP: Tyreke Key has averaged 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Sycamores. Jordan Barnes is also a top contributor, accounting for 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Roman Penn, who is averaging 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up just 64 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Penn has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. Penn has accounted for 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Sycamores are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 6-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 10-0 when they score at least 73 points and 5-6 on the year when falling short of 73.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 69.4 points while giving up 56.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.