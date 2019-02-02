Dowtin, Martin lead Rhode Island to 65-54 win over Billikens

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin had 17 points and Tyrese Martin added 16 with 10 rebounds to help Rhode Island run past Saint Louis 65-54 on Saturday.

Downton, who was 7 of 9 from the floor, drove for his first basket with 13:56 left in the first half to give the Rams an 8-6 lead. He followed with two straight jumpers as Rhode Island led 12-6. The Rams never trailed again and took a 24-20 lead into the break.

Saint Louis tied it at 39-39 after Jordan Goodwin completed a 3-point play. Martin responded with a layup to put the Rams back in front. Rhode Island pushed its advantage to 52-43 after Martin drained a trey and Fatts Russell added a jump shot with 3:36 remaining.

Russell finished with 13 points and Cyril Langevine added six while pulling down nine rebounds for Rhode Island (12-9, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference)

Goodwin had 17 points for Saint Louis (14-8, 5-4) which beat the Rams 70-63 in the conference opener for both teams on Jan. 6. Hasahn French added 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.