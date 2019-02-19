Doss lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alcorn St. 73-62

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss tied his season high with 25 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alcorn State 73-62 on Monday night.

Doss made all 12 of his free throws.

Martaveous McKnight had 12 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-15, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Marquell Carter added 10 points. Terrance Banyard had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Maurice Howard had 13 points for the Braves (8-17, 4-9). Devon Brewer added 10 points. Reginal Johnson had 10 points.

The Golden Lions evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-69 on Jan. 21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Texas Southern on the road on Saturday. Alcorn State plays Alabama State at home on Saturday.