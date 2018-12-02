Dorsey scores 19 points, leads Pacific over Air Force 82-69

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lafayette Dorsey scored 19 points and Pacific beat Air Force 82-69 on Saturday night.

Dorsey was 6 of 11 from the floor and made all six of his free-throw attempts. Jahlil Tripp added 16 points for Pacific (6-4). Ajare Sanni chipped in with 15 points, Anthony Townes had 14 and Roberto Gallinat 13. Tripp and Gallinat each made three of the Tigers‘ 10 3-pointers.

Ryan Swan scored a career-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead Air Force (3-5), which has lost three of its last four games. Caleb Morris added 15 points, and Lavelle Scottie and Pervis Louder each had 10.

Louder’s jumper pulled the Falcons to 44-43 with 15 minutes left. Pacific answered with a 20-9 run and led 64-52 with seven minutes remaining. Air Force cut the deficit to six points twice but didn’t get closer.