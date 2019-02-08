Don Johnson, All-America guard for Wooden at UCLA, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Don Johnson, an All-America guard on two of coach John Wooden’s earliest basketball teams at UCLA, has died. He was 88.

The school said Johnson died Wednesday. No further details were provided.

Johnson played for Wooden in 1950-51 and 1951-52, earning consensus All-America honors his senior year when he was also an All-Pacific Coast Conference selection.

He led the Bruins in rebounding, averaging 5.2 as a junior and 5.8 as a senior. He averaged 9.8 points in 61 career games.

UCLA was 19-10 in 1951 and 19-12 in 1952. Johnson helped the Bruins compile a 7-2 record against crosstown rival Southern California, including a 4-0 mark as a senior.

After graduating, Johnson went into coaching. He had a 588-259 career record as head coach at Cypress (California) College, where he guided the Chargers to two state titles and seven conference championships. Johnson retired as the career leader in victories among California junior college coaches. Cypress dedicated its home court in his name in 2009.

Johnson was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He was honored with a moment of silence before the Bruins’ home game against Colorado on Wednesday night.

Johnson is survived by wife Collette and three children.