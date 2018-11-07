Dixon has career-best 26, Missouri State thrashes ORU 84-50

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jarred Dixon scored a career-best 26 points as Missouri State opened the season with an 84-50 thrashing of Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

Missouri State took control early, going ahead 32-19 midway in the first half, taking a 44-28 lead into the break. The Bears also won the second half 40-22 as four players finished the game in double figures. Ryan Kreklow had 13, Keandre Cook added 12 to go with seven rebounds and one blocked shot and Kabir Mohammed chipped in 11 points with seven boards. Josh Webster dished out nine assists.

Missouri State improved to 36-1 in home openers in Division I.

The Bears shot 56 percent (35 of 63) from the floor while limiting ORU to 17-of-58 shooting (29 percent). Oral Roberts made just 5 of 28 shots from distance.

Kerwin Smith and Emmanuel Nzekwesi paced ORU with 12 points apiece. Smith had nine rebounds and two steals.