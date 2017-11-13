Div III Le Tourneau upsets Northwestern State 99-84 (Nov 12, 2017)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) Nate West scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-18 shooting, Alec Colhoff added 18 points, and Division III member Le Tourneau upset Northwestern State 99-84 on Sunday.

West made four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds for the American Southwest Conference YellowJackets, who played it as an exhibition game. Justin Moore scored 14 points and Caleb Loggins had 10.

Seth Mattson’s layup capped a 10-4 run early in the second half and Le Tourneau led 56-48 after he hit a 3 with 13:53 to play, but the Eagles closed to 61-60 on Larry Owens’ jumper. West hit a layup and a 3 amid a 15-2 run and the YellowJackets led by 18 with eight minutes left.

Le Tourneau led for most of the first half until Ishmael Lane tied it at 37 with a pair of free throws. West’s free throw put the YellowJackets up 38-37 at halftime.

Owens scored 13 points, Ishmael Lane had 12 with 12 rebounds, and Iziahiah Sweeney and C.J. Jones scored 12 apiece for the Demons (0-2), who turned it over 20 times.