Dillard scores 12 to lead E. Michigan past NC A&T 58-54

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Shamar Dillard and Noah Morgan each scored 12 points to carry Eastern Michigan to a 58-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday at the Jamaica Classic.

Eastern Michigan won its sixth straight game to open the season. Yeikson Montero added 10 points.

Ronald Jackson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-5). Devin Haygood added 12 points. Fred Cleveland Jr. had 11 points.

A Jackson basket got the Aggies within two points with 2:33 remaining but North Carolina A&T didn’t score the rest of the way as Eagles made 2 of 4 free throws from there.