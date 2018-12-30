DiLeo leads stat-full CMU past Indiana South Bend 123-76

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — David DiLeo scored 24 points with six 3-pointers, Larry Austin Jr. scored 23 and Central Michigan filled the stat sheet with a 123-76 win over NAIA-member Indiana South Bend on Sunday.

The Chippewas tied a program record with their 11th nonconference victory of the season, extended their win streak to five and remained undefeated at home (7-0).

DiLeo was 9-of-12 shooting including 6 of 9 from long range and collected five rebounds. Austin was 8 of 11 from the field with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Matt Beachler scored 18 points, Dallas Morgan 17, Robert Montgomery 16, Romelo Burrell 11 and Shawn Roundtree 10 with 11 assists.

The Chippewas (11-2) were 43 of 67 (64.2 percent) from the field including 16 of 33 (48.5) from 3-point range. Their shooting percentage from the field topped their percentage at the foul line where they missed 13 of 34 (61.8).

Miles Tracy scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Dylan Allen scored 18 for Indiana South Bend.