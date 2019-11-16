Dickey leads UNC-Greensboro past Tennessee Tech 64-30
AP
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — James Dickey had 12 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro rolled past Tennessee Tech 64-30 on Friday night.
Michael Hueitt Jr. had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (3-1). Isaiah Miller added 11 points and Kyrin Galloway had three blocks.
Darius Allen scored seven points and Jr. Clay had eight rebounds and four points for the Golden Eagles (1-3).
UNC Greensboro takes on Montana State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech faces Appalachian State on Saturday.