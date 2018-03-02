Dickerson helps Washington edge Oregon State 79-77

SEATTLE (AP) Noah Dickerson was dominant underneath the basket, but he was even better from the free-throw line.

Dickerson scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and was part of free-throw parade that helped Washington hold off Oregon State 79-77 in a Pac-12 Conference game Thursday night.

Dickerson scored twice underneath to key a 7-0 run that put Washington up 70-64 with 3:45 remaining. Dickerson was 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, where the Huskies outscored Oregon State 23-12.

”Where we won the game was the foul line,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ”I thought it was our aggressiveness. Obviously Noah had a great game, we wanted to get him in the game.”

Freshman Jaylen Nowell had five of his 12 points in the final 1:02 to help preserve the victory for the Huskies (20-10, 10-7). Matisse Thybulle and David Crisp also had 12 points each for Washington, which shot 57.1 percent (24 of 42). The Huskies also were 18 of 22 from the line in the second half.

Tres Tinkle had 22 points, including a final 3-pointer at the buzzer, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 19 points and Drew Eubanks 15 for the Beavers (14-15, 6-11) who lost their 22nd consecutive road game.

During their late run, the Huskies also forced a pair of shot clock violations.

”When you come out of a timeout and don’t really know what you’re running, the shot clock runs down by the time you figure it out,” Thompson Jr. said. ”You end up having to force up a bad shot or a shot clock violation.”

Oregon State, which defeated Washington 97-94 in double overtime in early February, shot 56.9 percent on Thursday, including 63.6 percent in the second half, and held a 26-17 advantage on the boards.

”We made a couple adjustments and we were able to get the stops that we needed,” Hopkins said. ”It’s easy to talk about adjustments, it’s hard to execute. But, we’ve been in a lot of situations, these guys are getting it. Percentage-wise, those aren’t the numbers that we strive for but, for the most part, when we had to get the stops, we got them.”

Oregon State, which trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, quickly erased a 42-37 halftime deficit by making four of its first five second-half shots, pulling even at 44-44 on Ethan Thompson’s 3-pointer.

The Huskies shot 60 percent in the first half, including one stretch where they made 10 of 11 shots, en route to the five-point lead at the break.

Crisp fed Dickerson underneath for a jam to put Washington up 42-31 with 2:12 left in the half, but Oregon State closed with a 6-0 run.

Thybulle had 12 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Oregon State stayed closed by turning a 16-10 rebound advantage into 11 second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies continue to bounce around on the tournament bubble. They probably need to defeat Oregon, then pick up at least one victory in the conference tournament.

Oregon State: The Beavers had 10th place in the conference locked up, but lost a chance to possibly finish as high as eighth.

HUSKIES REACH 20 WINS

Washington, under first-year coach Mike Hopkins, reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2011-12 season when the Huskies were 24-11, which capped a four-year stretch of 26, 26, 24 and 24 victories. ”20’s a number, it’s a heck of a number,” Hopkins said. ”I would be lying to say that we’re not proud, but I’m really happy for the guys. They have put into a lot of work into learning a new system, learning new coaches.”

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Oregon on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Oregon State wraps up the regular season Saturday at Washington State.

