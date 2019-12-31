Diane leads CS Northridge over Morgan State 93-82

Lamine Diane had 34 points and 13 rebounds as Cal State Northridge got past Morgan State 93-82 on Tuesday.

Diane was 11 of 21 from the field and 12 of 20 at the free-throw line in just his third game of the season due to being academically ineligible.

Elijah Harkless scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for CSUN (4-11). Terrell Gomez added 16 points, and Lance Coleman II had 13 points.

The 93 points were a season best for CSUN, which also registered a season-high 20 assists.

David Syfax Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (6-9). Sherwyn Devonish added 14 points, and Isaiah Burke had 13 points.

CSUN matches up against Saint Katherine College at home on Saturday. Morgan State plays Delaware State on the road on Saturday.