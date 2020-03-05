Diallo, Pipkins carry Providence past Xavier 80-74

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 25 points as Providence defeated Xavier 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Luwane Pipkins added 23 points for Providence (18-12, 11-6 Big East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. David Duke had 16 points.

Naji Marshall had 25 points for the Musketeers (19-11, 8-9). Zach Freemantle added 13 points and eight rebounds. KyKy Tandy had 11 points.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated Providence 64-58 on Feb. 8. Providence finishes out the regular season against DePaul at home on Saturday. Xavier finishes out the regular season against Butler at home on Saturday.