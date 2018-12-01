Diakite scores 15, Bethune-Cookman tops FAU 72-70

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Soufiyane Diakite scored 15 points and blocked three shots, Wali Parks made a go-ahead 3-pointer late, and Bethune-Cookman beat Florida Atlantic 72-70 on Saturday.

Parks made it 70-68 with 37 seconds left and after the teams traded turnovers, he made 1 of 2 free throws with 18 seconds to go.

Michael Forest answered with an inside basket with 11 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 71-70 but after Malik Maitland made 1 of 2 free throws, the Owls couldn’t get a final shot off.

Leon Redd added 12 points and Cletrell Pope had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-4).

Jailyn Ingram had a career-high 28 points, for the Owls (6-2) and Anthony Adger added 20, with both knocking down four 3-pointers.

Bethune Cookman had a 15-point lead midway through the first half and settled for a 38-31 lead at intermission. FAU rallied to lead by five midway through the second half. The Wildcats regained the lead but couldn’t put the game away, going 8 of 16 from the foul line after the break.