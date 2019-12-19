Detroit plays SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-9) vs. Detroit (1-9)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Detroit look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. Detroit lost 80-72 at home to Toledo on Saturday, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 93-73 at Winthrop on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Z. Moore has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-9 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last five road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 76.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.