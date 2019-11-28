Detroit pays visit to Ohio

Detroit (1-4) vs. Ohio (4-3)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio goes up against Detroit in a non-conference matchup. Ohio won over Middle Tennessee 75-63 on Sunday, while Detroit came up short in an 81-62 game to Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Ohio’s Jason Preston has averaged 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 23.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals while Justin Miller has put up 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has made or assisted on 57 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Ohio has an assist on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Detroit has assists on 27 of 59 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams.