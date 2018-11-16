Detroit Mercy-Cal MBB game canceled due to poor air quality

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Detroit Mercy and California scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled due to poor air quality in the area.

Officials from both schools are discussing the possibility of rescheduling the game.

Wildfires throughout the state, particularly the Camp Fire in Butte County, have led to an Air Quality Index of more than 200 — the very unhealthy range — in the Berkeley, California, area and smoke has infiltrated Haas Pavilion.