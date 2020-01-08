Detroit, Cleveland St. meet in conference play

Detroit (3-13, 1-2) vs. Cleveland State (6-10, 2-1)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Detroit takes on Cleveland State. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Cleveland State beat Youngstown State by eight points on Saturday, while Detroit fell 70-69 to Wright State on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Tre Gomillion and Torrey Patton have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 76.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Detroit’s Isiani has attempted 83 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 22 over his last five games.

COLD SPELL: Detroit has lost its last eight road games, scoring 66.1 points, while allowing 88.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 21.2 free throws per game this season.