DePaul faces tough test vs No. 10 Seton Hall

DePaul (13-7, 1-6) vs. No. 10 Seton Hall (15-4, 7-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for DePaul. DePaul has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Seton Hall has won all seven games against Big East opponents this season.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Charlie Moore has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Pirates are 12-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Blue Demons are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 6-7 when opponents exceed 65 points.

STREAK STATS: Seton Hall has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 55.8.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Blue Demons have averaged 21.6 free throws per game and 24.8 per game over their last five games.