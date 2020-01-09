Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Denver (4-14, 0-4) vs. Western Illinois (4-10, 1-3)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to six games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 74-46 on Feb. 28, 2019. Western Illinois lost 77-69 to Purdue Fort Wayne in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kobe Webster has averaged 15.8 points to lead the way for the Leathernecks. Zion Young is also a primary contributor, producing 13.9 points and five rebounds per game. The Pioneers are led by Jase Townsend, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Pioneers have scored 68 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Townsend has connected on 38.5 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-14 when it allows at least 66 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 81.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has turned the ball over on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Leathernecks have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.