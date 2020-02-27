Denver looks for home win vs W. Illinois

Western Illinois (5-19, 2-12) vs. Denver (6-23, 2-13)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks for its fourth straight win over Western Illinois at Magness Arena. The last victory for the Leathernecks at Denver was a 63-60 win on Feb. 11, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Denver’s Ade Murkey has averaged 18.1 points and six rebounds while Jase Townsend has put up 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Kobe Webster has averaged 17.3 points while Zion Young has put up 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Webster has directly created 50 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and nine assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Western Illinois has lost its last eight road games, scoring 72.9 points, while allowing 84.1 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pioneers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Denver has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Western Illinois has assists on 27 of 86 field goals (31.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the nation. The Denver defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).