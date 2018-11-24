Denver hands Longwood its first loss, 64-62 in Elgin Baylor

SEATTLE (AP) — Ronnie Harrell Jr. hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the closing seconds and Denver held off Longwood, 64-62 in a second-round game at the Elgin Baylor Classic at Seattle University on Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Franklin hit two layups in the final :14 seconds to pull Longwood within a point, but each time Harrell answered from the line.

Longwood, which came into the game 5-0, rallied from 10-points down to start the second half but was never able to overtake the Pioneers.

Harrell hit 6 of 11 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six assists to lead Denver, which dropped its opener to the host Redhawks Friday. The Pioneers shot 25 of 51 (49 percent) from the field, including 10 of 24 from distance.

JaShaun Smith scored 15 points to lead Longwood, which was 24 of 53 (45.3) percent from the field. Juan Munoz added 12 points off the bench.