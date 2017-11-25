Delaware State tops Georgian Court 68-55 to end 4-game skid

DOVER, Del. (AP) Jonathan Walker scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc, and added three assists and three steals to help Delaware State snap a four-game skid with a 68-55 victory over Division II member Georgian Court on Saturday.

Simon Okolue totaled 16 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (2-4), while Marquis Collins came off the bench to score 14, making 6 of 6 at the free-throw line. Delaware State was playing at home for the first time since Nov. 10.

Nikola Vujovic topped the Lions with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Sean Barksdale hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Georgian Court had a 38-34 advantage on the boards, but committed 20 turnovers to just six for the Hornets.

The Lions hung tough through the first half, but Collins scored seven and Johquin Wiley had a pair of layups to turn a three-point deficit into a 35-29 Delaware State lead at the half. The Hornets never trailed after the break.