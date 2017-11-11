Delaware State routs Division III Cairn 71-50 (Nov 10, 2017)

DOVER, Del. (AP) Artem Tavakalyan scored 18 points, Simon Okolue added 17 and Delaware State rolled to a 71-50 victory over Division III Cairn on Friday night in a season opener.

Tavakalyan was 7 of 16 from the floor and Okolue was 8 of 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jonathan Mitchell didn’t miss a shot, going 5 of 5 from the floor and made all three of his free-throw attempts for the Hornets, who shot 42 percent from the field.

Malachi Hall scored 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead Cairn.

Antoine Nunnally, who finished with nine points, made a jumper and free throw to pull Cairn to 21-11 with 9:41 to play in the first half. Ameer Bennett answered for Delaware State with a pair of free throws and Mitchell added a dunk and Cairn didn’t get closer.