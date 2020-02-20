Delaware St. looks to end streak vs Coppin State

Delaware State (3-22, 2-9) vs. Coppin State (8-20, 4-9)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to extend Delaware State’s conference losing streak to six games. Delaware State’s last MEAC win came against the Coppin State Eagles 77-68 on Feb. 1. Coppin State lost 80-60 at Norfolk State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This will be a homecoming game for Hornets senior John Crosby, who is averaging 19.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. Crosby has been complemented by Ameer Bennett, who is averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Koby Thomas, who is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dejuan Clayton has accounted for 42 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-12 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-8 when they exceed 63 points. The Hornets are 0-21 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Delaware State has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 66.7 points, while allowing 89.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Hornets have pushed that total to 80.2 possessions per game over their last three games.