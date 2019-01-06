Delaware downs Elon 77-65 behind Allen, Carter

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan Allen scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and made five assists and Delaware beat Elon 77-65 on Saturday night to win its third straight.

Eric Carter scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Blue Hens (11-6, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), who were outscored 30-22 in the paint but made 11 of 22 3-pointers (50 percent). Kevin Anderson and Darian Bryant added 11 points apiece.

The Blue Hens led 52-37 on Carter’s dunk early in the second half. Elon cut it to eight, 68-60, on Steven Santa Ana’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left, but Delaware finished on a 9-5 run.

Collin Goss hit a go-ahead hook shot and Delaware led 40-32 at halftime after finishing on a 13-2 run.

Santa Ana scored 18 points, Tyler Seibring added 17, Sheldon Eberhardt had 11 and Nathan Priddy 10 for Elon (5-12, 1-3), which shot 43 percent.