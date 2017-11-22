Delaware breaks late-game tie to defeat Longwood 63-57 (Nov 22, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Derrick Woods grabbed a rebound of Darian Bryant’s missed 3-pointer, put it back up to break a late-game tie and Delaware marched on to defeat Longwood 63-57 Wednesday at the Spartan Classic.

The game was tied 57-57 when Woods scored the go-ahead with 3:09 remaining. The Blue Hens (4-2) went on to score the game’s final six points at the free-throw line while Longwood went scoreless for the last 5:16. The winless Lancers (0-5) missed their last six shots down the stretch.

Ryan Allen led the way for Delaware, scoring 19 points off the bench on 8-for-13 shooting, Ryan Daly added 16 points, a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line, including four at the end. Woods finished with 11 points and nine boards.

Article continues below ...

B.K. Ashe scored 20 points for Longwood and Charles Glover double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds.