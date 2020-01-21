Deas, La Salle visit Richmond

La Salle (10-7, 1-4) vs. Richmond (14-4, 4-1)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isiah Deas and La Salle will go up against Jacob Gilyard and Richmond. The senior Deas is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Gilyard, a junior, is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Deas, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEAS: Deas has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: La Salle is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-2 when scoring at least 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Explorers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spiders. Richmond has 34 assists on 79 field goals (43 percent) over its past three matchups while La Salle has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL SPIDERS: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on just 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 12th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.1 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover.