Dayton meets Kansas in Maui Invitational

Dayton (5-0) vs. Kansas (5-1)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton is taking on Kansas in the Maui Invitational. Kansas earned a 71-56 win over Brigham Young in its most recent game, while Dayton won easily 89-62 against Virginia Tech in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: Kansas’ Devon Dotson has averaged 17.8 points and 4.3 assists while Udoka Azubuike has put up 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 24 points and 8.2 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 11.8 points and 6.4 assists.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Kansas has 54 assists on 97 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Dayton has assists on 53 of 99 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 87.6 points per game.